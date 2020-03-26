ValuEngine Downgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

