Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -1.10.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

