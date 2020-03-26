Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

