ValuEngine Upgrades Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Hold

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Redburn Partners cut shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Swedbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Swedbank has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $19.01.
Swedbank Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.
