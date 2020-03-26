ValuEngine Upgrades Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Hold

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners cut shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Swedbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Swedbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Swedbank has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.