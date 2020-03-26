United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. United Internet has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

