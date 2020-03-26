FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. Research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.