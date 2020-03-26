ValuEngine Downgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Sell

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMKTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Ingles Markets stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $761.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $49.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
