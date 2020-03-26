ValuEngine Downgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Sell

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMKTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $761.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

