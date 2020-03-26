Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.87 million, a P/E ratio of -770.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.