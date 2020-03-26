Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $318.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.28.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

