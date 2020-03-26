Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.81-6.17 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

