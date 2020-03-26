Resources Connection (RECN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $296.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.28. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

