Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AYI opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

