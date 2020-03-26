CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

