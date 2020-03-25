Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.79% of FirstCash worth $60,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

