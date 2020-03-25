CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani Buys 20,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNO shares. TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

