Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,385 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $49,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 38.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $371.70 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

