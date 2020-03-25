Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,214 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 244.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 38.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cabot by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.