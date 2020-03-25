Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BX. Argus increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,508,293 shares of company stock worth $37,957,678. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

