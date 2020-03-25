Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,957,609 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Best Buy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.