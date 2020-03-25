Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.
Shares of Copart stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.