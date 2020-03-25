Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

