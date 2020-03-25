Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter Sells 631 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 631 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $82,856.61. Following the sale, the executive now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,164.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COUP opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.