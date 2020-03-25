Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 665 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $87,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $118,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $143,075.29.

On Friday, January 24th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

