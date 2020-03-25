The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s current price.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.