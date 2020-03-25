Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 9,721 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

