Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $22,600.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $21,400.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

