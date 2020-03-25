Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $22,600.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $21,400.00.
NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.
