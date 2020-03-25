Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,632.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 153,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $1,780,826.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and have sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

salesforce.com stock opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.24, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

