Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Arvinas Inc has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

