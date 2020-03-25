CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Buys $112,900.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
