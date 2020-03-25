CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Buys $112,900.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.