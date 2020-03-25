Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,424 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $54,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92.

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.