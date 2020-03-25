Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,424 Shares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $54,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Inflation

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CNO Financial Group Inc Director Buys $112,900.00 in Stock
CNO Financial Group Inc Director Buys $112,900.00 in Stock
Natera Inc CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,424 Shares
Natera Inc CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,424 Shares
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.
Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Apple Inc.
Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report