Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 508,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 241,385 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,104,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 208,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in US Foods by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 178,463 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USFD opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

