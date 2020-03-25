iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $838,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $245.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

