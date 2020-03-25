iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $838,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $245.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.
Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Apple Inc.
Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Apple Inc.
Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,838 Shares of Altria Group Inc
Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,838 Shares of Altria Group Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 31,826 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 31,826 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report