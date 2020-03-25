Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 51,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,938,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.20 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

