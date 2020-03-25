Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,838 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,838 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of MO stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

