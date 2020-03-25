Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 31,826 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $245.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.38 and its 200-day moving average is $309.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.