Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,049,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

BIP opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

