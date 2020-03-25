FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

