Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,437 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $85,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.90.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

