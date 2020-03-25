Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 217.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 1,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Line alerts:

Line stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. Line Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,777.50.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Line Corp (NYSE:LN).

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.