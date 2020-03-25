Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.