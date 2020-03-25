Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.

NYSE:BEN opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,279,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,567,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

