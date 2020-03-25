Scotiabank Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to “Sector Outperform”

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

GIB stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

