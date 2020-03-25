JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $10.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

