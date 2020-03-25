Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 2,594 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,594 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $134,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

