UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Price Up 13.4%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.96, approximately 5,627,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,510,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

