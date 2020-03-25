UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Price Up 13.4%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.96, approximately 5,627,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,510,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.
In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
