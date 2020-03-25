Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Up 13.6%

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.01 and last traded at $78.79, 2,200,570 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,218,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

