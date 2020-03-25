Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE:BBY opened at $59.20 on Monday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,957,609. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

