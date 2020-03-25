StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Major Shareholder Sells $76,715.55 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 50,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $76,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mangrove Partners Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 173,319 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $213,182.37.

STON stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneMor Partners stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925,660 shares during the period. StoneMor Partners makes up approximately 31.9% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned about 27.38% of StoneMor Partners worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

