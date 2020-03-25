Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 6,395 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $64,525.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,688,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,219,638.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $157,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $147,400.00.

YEXT opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,214,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,873,000 after acquiring an additional 406,502 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

