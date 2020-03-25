New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,032,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $125,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

