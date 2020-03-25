Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

